WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 643.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $5,844,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 418,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 58.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

