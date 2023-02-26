Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

