Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

