Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $653,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

