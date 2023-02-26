Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

