Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,188,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 342,260 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

