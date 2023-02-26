Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,342,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.