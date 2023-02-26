Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Manhattan Associates worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

