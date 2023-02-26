Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after buying an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after buying an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

