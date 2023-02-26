LMR Partners LLP Sells 39,610 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,610 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

