LMR Partners LLP Acquires 12,393 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE UNM opened at $44.64 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

