LMR Partners LLP Invests $872,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

SQM opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

