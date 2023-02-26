LMR Partners LLP Has $871,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

