Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,144 shares of company stock worth $82,049,822. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

