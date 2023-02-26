Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.78 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,123 shares of company stock worth $3,974,210. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

