Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

