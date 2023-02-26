Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $61.15 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.