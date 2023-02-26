Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.38 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

