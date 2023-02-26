Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL opened at $12.91 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

