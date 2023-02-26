Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSE:EFT opened at $12.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

