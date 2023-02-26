Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.62 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.