Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

