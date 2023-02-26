Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 20,585 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.9 %

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

