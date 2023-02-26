Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $618.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.73. The company has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

