7,413 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ameren by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $84.37 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

