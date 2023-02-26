Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.53 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.