Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $12.85 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 709,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE X opened at $28.27 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

