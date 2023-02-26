Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 368,914 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 369.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $16,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $21,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 396,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.07 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

