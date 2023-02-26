Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.