Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after acquiring an additional 432,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $103.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

