Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 307,101 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,101 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $38.27 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

