Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $879,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Insider Activity

Pentair Price Performance

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

