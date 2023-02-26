Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,293 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

