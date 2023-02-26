Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.92 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,147 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Surgery Partners worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $108,000.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,889,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,098 shares of company stock valued at $382,775. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

