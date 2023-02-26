Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $78.57 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

