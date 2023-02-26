Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 257,500 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

CCI opened at $131.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

