Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 464.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,002 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Clarivate worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clarivate by 352.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $28,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE CLVT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

