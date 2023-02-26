Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,985 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,055 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

