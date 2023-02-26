LMR Partners LLP Makes New $579,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

