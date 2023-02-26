Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,747 shares of company stock worth $10,343,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

