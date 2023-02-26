LMR Partners LLP Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

