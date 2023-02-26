19,761 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Sunrun by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $17,270,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 72.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 36.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

