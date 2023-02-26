Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

