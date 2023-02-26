LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ATI by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 30,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.