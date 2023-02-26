LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALVOW. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Alvotech Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Alvotech has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.48.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

