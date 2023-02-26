LMR Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alpha Tau Medical were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRTSW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.