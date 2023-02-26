LMR Partners LLP Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

