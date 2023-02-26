LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

