LMR Partners LLP Buys 75,000 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

