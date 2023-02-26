LMR Partners LLP Buys 16,957 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

